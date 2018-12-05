ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek authorities have released from pre-trial detention four members of a charity working with migrants who had been arrested in August for allegedly helping migrant smuggling.

Among the four was Syrian refugee Sara Mardini, who gained international attention when she and her sister - both competitive swimmers - reached the Greek island of Lesbos in 2015 swimming for their lives after their inflatable boat from Turkey started taking on water.

She later returned to Lesbos to help other arriving migrants, working with the Emergency Response Center International charity.

Their lawyer, Haris Petsikas, said all four were released from prison Wednesday pending their trial after paying bail. He said that Mardini and Sean Binder of Germany are free to leave Greece but have no immediate plans to do so.





