BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A guard at Louisiana’s maximum-security prison has been arrested on accusations of trying to smuggle drugs into the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a multi-agency investigation at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola resulted in the arrest of former corrections sergeant, 27-year-old Keisarah McGee, of Woodville, Mississippi, by West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies.

McGee faces one count each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and malfeasance in office.

During a shakedown at the prison Monday, investigators found 6.11 ounces (173.2 grams) of crystal meth inside McGee’s car.

McGee had been employed at the prison since April 2016. She resigned during the investigation.

It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.





