MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - State investigators say an altercation preceded a railroad officer’s shooting of a man in northern Iowa’s Mason City.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Tuesday night that Union Pacific special agent Louis Miner stopped 30-year-old Nathan Olson for trespassing across Union Pacific property around 4:25 p.m. last Thursday. That’s when the altercation broke out.

The release didn’t say whether Olson was armed. He remains hospitalized. Miner was treated at a hospital Thursday and then released.

Union Pacific Railroad employs certified police officers to patrol its properties across the Midwest.

The division says it will turn over the results of its investigation to Cerro County prosecutors.





