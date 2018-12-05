GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A federal jury has convicted a Maryland man who committed three armed robberies in less than one hour.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says James Lorenzo Thomas Jr of Oxon Hill has been convicted of various robbery and gun charges following a four-day trial.

Thomas and a co-defendant were accused of going on an armed robbery spree in Prince George’s County on April 6, 2017. During their last robbery, they stole an Xbox outfitted with a tracking device. Police located them within 20 minutes, sitting in a car surrounded by loot. The gun used in the robberies was recovered.

Prosecutors allege Thomas attempted to intimidate a witness from testifying at his trial. He faces a maximum of life in prison. Sentencing is set for late February.

His co-defendant has pleaded guilty.





