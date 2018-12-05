GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) - Great Bend police who responded to reports that a man was bitten by a venomous snake allegedly found the snake decapitated and hallucinogenic mushrooms at his home.

The department says on a Facebook post that officers went to the home of 25-year-old Ari Hooley on Tuesday after he was treated Monday for bite from a Coral Cobra, a venomous snake. It is illegal to own an exotic or venomous snake in Great Bend.

KAKE-TV reports Hooley refused to cooperate with officers. When they returned later with a search warrant, officers found the snake decapitated and buried. Police say they also found “a large quantity” of hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hooley is facing several drug-related charges, including unlawful cultivation or distribution of controlled substances near a school.

