LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say they seized about $1 million worth of marijuana product and plants from three Colorado warehouses.
The Coloradoan reports a news release from the Larimer County sheriff’s office says the more than 1,285-pound (583-kilogram) bust happened Friday in Loveland.
The release says law enforcement executed the search warrants on the warehouses and contacted five people, but they were all released pending charges.
The bust was led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force in conjunction with United States Drug Enforcement Administration Cheyenne Wyoming Resident Office and others.
