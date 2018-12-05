ROME (AP) - The lawyer for the family of an Italian researcher tortured and killed in Egypt is urging the five key Egyptian suspects to come forward and say what they know.

Attorney Alessandra Ballerini read out the names Wednesday of the five secret service members and police investigators suspected in Giulio Regeni’s slaying, a day after Rome prosecutors formally opened an investigation into them.

She said “these people should be afraid” to travel, and added that as many as 20-40 people were involved.

Regeni, a Cambridge University graduate student, was researching trade unions in Egypt when he disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016 - the fifth anniversary of Egypt’s popular uprising. His body was found several days later by the side of a highway near Cairo with signs of torture.





