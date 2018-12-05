BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is accused of repeatedly punching the stomach of his 8-months-pregnant wife.

The Register-Herald reported Wednesday that 25-year-old Charles Bishop II was arrested on charges including domestic battery and child neglect creating a risk of injury or death. A criminal complaint says Bishop’s wife was driving the couple and their two children, aged 1 and 3, home from a holiday dinner on a recent snowy night.

It says Bishop was intoxicated and became belligerent, punching his wife in her face and stomach. It says he then forced her out of the car and drove off with the children in the backseat. It says he then crashed into a pole and abandoned the children and car, which was still running.

It’s unclear if Bishop has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.