OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 36-year-old Bennington man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Omaha boy has had his bail set at $750,000.

Jeffrey Eggeling appeared in Douglas County Court on Wednesday for the bond hearing. He’s charged with vehicular homicide with a prior drunken driving conviction, DUI causing serious injury, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police say Eggeling was drunk and speeding when he ran a red light at a west Omaha intersection on Saturday and hit a car driven by 59-year-old Clifford Canaday. Canaday’s son, Trevor, who was a passenger in the car, was critically injured and later died.

Police say Eggeling ran from the crash scene, but was later found and arrested. Eggeling has two prior DUI convictions in Douglas County.





