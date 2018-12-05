JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Jackson man has been arrested on charges that he made threats on social media against three central Mississippi high schools.

Local news media report 19-year-old Daniel Hall was arrested early Wednesday after students reported getting threats on Snapchat on Tuesday night.

The Clinton Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office each charged Hall with one count of telecommunication threat against a high school, a misdemeanor.

Police say the threats were made against Raymond High School, Clinton High School and Provine High School in Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Major Pete Luke says investigators are trying to determine if Hall acted alone or if others were involved. Additional arrests are possible.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.