RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A man who was tried twice but never convicted in the 2005 beating death of an Arkansas Tech University student has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

Russellville police say 39-year-old Gary Dunn was arrested Tuesday night after a woman told authorities that a man approached her in a parking lot and tried to force her into a vehicle. Police say a similar encounter happened earlier in the evening involving a different woman.

Police said in a statement that Dunn was arrested after authorities stopped a vehicle matching the description provided by the women. Dunn is being held on $100,000 bond.

Dunn was tried twice for the killing of 19-year-old Nona Dirksmeyer, but juries deadlocked both times. Defense attorneys argued at both trials that Dunn was not the killer.





