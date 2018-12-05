LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors have announced charges against two additional suspects - including the alleged gunman - in the gang-related shooting deaths of two 15-year-old boys in South Los Angeles.

The district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 27-year-old Joanna De La Rocha and 19-year-old Edwin Federico Loza have each been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. It’s not known Wednesday if they have attorneys.

The Los Angeles Times says investigators believe Loza fired the shots that killed La’marrion Upchurch and Monyae Jackson as they walked down a street on Mother’s Day, May 13. Police say the victims had no gang affiliations.

Earlier this year 19-year-old Cristian Macias pleaded not guilty to charges related to the killings.

Officials say De La Rocha, Loza and Macias are gang members.





