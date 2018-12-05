LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A woman has been given probation and 87 days in jail for stealing painkillers when she worked at a Lincoln hospital.
Lancaster County District Court records say 31-year-old Krista Morgan was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,000 at a hearing Tuesday. She’d pleaded guilty to intentionally violating narcotic drug law.
Prosecutors say she stole several bottles of fentanyl citrate from Bryan Health’s West Campus hospital while working there as a nurse. Fentanyl citrate is an opioid painkiller.
A January inventory check showed the bottles were missing. She’s no longer employed at the hospital.
