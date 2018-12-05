NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an officer has shot a suspect who shot a woman in the Bronx.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the University Heights section.
Police say officers responded to the scene after a woman was shot and encountered the armed suspect. Police say officers gave chase and the suspect was shot by police. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.
The conditions of the two people shot were not immediately known.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.