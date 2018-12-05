NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an officer has shot a suspect who shot a woman in the Bronx.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the University Heights section.

Police say officers responded to the scene after a woman was shot and encountered the armed suspect. Police say officers gave chase and the suspect was shot by police. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

The conditions of the two people shot were not immediately known.





