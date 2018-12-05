PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia police officer won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist this summer.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made the announcement Tuesday.

Richard Nicoletti, a 29-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force, fired the shots that killed 36-year-old Jeffrey Dennis on Aug. 20.

He was shot when officers involved in a drug investigation used three unmarked cars to block Dennis’ car in place as he drove by, boxing him in. The officers said they exited the cars, approached Dennis and ordered him to shut the engine off.

The officers said Dennis began using his car to strike the unmarked police vehicles and after an officer broke his window, Dennis maneuvered the car and struck one of the officers. Dennis was then shot in the head and shoulder.

Three officers were injured in the incident.





