SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in Syracuse say two teenage boys are expected to recover after being shot on a city street.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday say they found a 17-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police were then told that a second shooting victim has been found on a nearby street. Officers say that victim is a 16-year-old boy who was also shot in his abdomen.

Both teens were taken to Upstate University Hospital. Police say their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say both teens were walking a street when they were shot. They then split up and went in different directions to seek help.

No arrests have been reported. The investigation is continuing.





