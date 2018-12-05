MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Police say they’ve arrested a man armed with a knife who threatened officers and a woman in Mitchell.

Authorities say the 40-year-old man entered the Department of Public Safety building Monday afternoon and threatened three police officers in the lobby and a woman who tried to calm him.

The Argus Leader says officers drew their guns, used a stun gun on the man and he was taken into custody and placed on a mental health hold in the Davison County Jail.

