OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Ogden police fatally shot an 18-year-old robbery suspect who pointed a gun at an officer following a pursuit, according to authorities.

Detectives from the Ogden and Woods Cross police departments were conducting surveillance on one of three alleged robbery suspects connected to four armed robberies in Weber and Davis counties, Ogden Police Deputy Chief Eric Young told reporters on Tuesday.

The detectives found a stolen vehicle they believed the suspect was driving. The suspect got into the vehicle and tried to drive away, Young said.

Detectives had placed a device near one of the car’s tires, which punctured and flattened the tire when the man tried to drive away.

The suspect was doing “everything he could to get away” during the chase, Young said.

An Ogden Police detective - whose name was not released - told the man to get out of the car. The suspect then pointed a gun at the detective, prompting the detective to fire several shots at the suspect, Young said.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where he was later pronounced dead, Young said.

“This is an unfortunate loss of a young man, and we empathize with his family that will be grieving,” he said.

Tuesday’s police shooting is the third time in 25 days that an Ogden Police officer has used lethal force. Young said the “last thing an officer wants to do is be involved in an officer-related shooting,” and police do everything they can to avoid these kinds of situations.

Police in Utah have fired on at least 29 people so far in 2018, hitting 24 and killing 18.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.