KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a boy has been shot and killed in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that a person called 911 Tuesday morning to report hearing a disturbance and finding the victim in front of a residence. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was identified only as a juvenile male. His name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police have not identified a suspect. Detectives were working to determine what led up to the shooting and where it occurred.

