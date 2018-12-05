CHICAGO (AP) - Police arrested a man on a Greyhound bus stopped on a Chicago expressway after he threatened to blow up the vehicle.
Illinois State Police said they received a call that a man was threatening to blow the bus. The bus was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee.
The arrest took place Wednesday afternoon on the Kennedy Expressway.
WLS-TV video footage shot from a helicopter showed state and Chicago police surrounding the bus and a state trooper boarding the bus and bringing a man off. Several officers then wrestle the man to the ground.
The man’s name and the charges he might face were not immediately released.
Information from: WLS-TV.
