CHICAGO (AP) - Police arrested a man on a Greyhound bus stopped on a Chicago expressway after he threatened to blow up the vehicle.

Illinois State Police said they received a call that a man was threatening to blow the bus. The bus was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee.

The arrest took place Wednesday afternoon on the Kennedy Expressway.

WLS-TV video footage shot from a helicopter showed state and Chicago police surrounding the bus and a state trooper boarding the bus and bringing a man off. Several officers then wrestle the man to the ground.

The man’s name and the charges he might face were not immediately released.

___

Information from: WLS-TV.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.