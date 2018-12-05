WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont man who was shot at by one of his uncles was allegedly threatened by another uncle.

State Police say they’ve charged 63-year-old Keith Powers with obstruction of justice. The Caledonian-Record reports Keith Powers is accused of threatening Randy Bedard on Tuesday in Waterford.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ricky Powers is charged with attempted murder and has been ordered held without bail. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police were not specific about what Keith Powers allegedly did to threaten Bedard.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com





