COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say several middle school students have been involved in an off-campus shooting before school.

Richland County deputies said no one was injured in the 7:30 a.m. Wednesday shooting near an apartment complex in Columbia.

Deputies said in a statement the students went to Hand Middle School, about four miles (6 kilometers) away. The shooting happened about an hour before classes begin.

Authorities released few other details about the shooting.





