MILTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida father was justified under the state’s “stand your ground” law when he fatally shot and killed his 32-year-old son.

A review of the case released this week by the state attorney’s office found that Jeffery Pernicka had a documented history of narcotics abuse and erratic behavior. The Pensacola News Journal reports Bruce Pernicka shot his son multiple times during the Aug. 25 altercation.

The state attorney’s report said the father thought his son was armed with a firearm that disappeared from his house the previous day. He armed himself with a firearm and fired at his son after being attacked with a wooden board.

Assistant State Attorney Amber Rowland wrote that Bruce Pernicka “had a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm.”





