PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Two investigations, one criminal and one fraud, into a series of anonymous letters claiming time card fraud in the Franklin County Courthouse are coming to an end.

The Tri-City Herald reports Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond says he’s completed his criminal investigation without confirming the writer’s identity.

Raymond says he believes the letters constituted harassment against a now-former employee.

The letters began being sent in 2016 and asserted that an employee in the county commissioners’ office was falsifying time cards.

The Tri-City Herald received a five-page, tightly spaced anonymous letter defending the complaints in early November, more than a month after the last one arrived at Franklin County.

The writer said the goal was to highlight fraud and embezzlement and blamed county officials for investigating the writer instead of the complaints.

