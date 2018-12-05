HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A sheriff’s office in West Virginia say deputies stopped a man suspected of shoplifting and found about 26 grams of what’s believed to be crystal meth in his underwear.

The Herald-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Brandon Lee Webb and a woman were stopped Saturday by Walmart employees. The sheriff’s report says the woman was charged with shoplifting $30 of clothing, and Webb was found carrying 26 grams of a clear crystal substance in his underwear. The sheriff’s report says deputies also found him carrying about $550 in cash. Webb was charged with shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

