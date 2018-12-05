NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office employee has admitted to attempting to smuggle drugs into jail for an inmate who planned to resell them and split the commission with her.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 25-year-old Ciboney Parker pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday. Parker’s sentencing is scheduled for March.

In 2017, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office employee agreed to help 28-year-old Elton Williams smuggle drugs into the Orleans Justice Center. Parker is a relative of Williams. She and two other women mostly corresponded with Williams through the prison phone system, which is monitored and recorded.

Records show Investigative Service Bureau members later intercepted Parker as she entered the jail and discovered drugs than included heroin. Williams was convicted. The other two women have pleaded guilty in the scheme.

