WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) - A South Salt Lake police officer and former Marine who was killed on duty when a man driving a stolen SUV rammed into him was remembered at a public funeral as a humble public servant and loving husband and father.
The Deseret News reports that a family friend read aloud a letter David Romrell’s wife wrote him after his death during the memorial Wednesday. In it, Elizabeth Romrell says their 4-month-old son will know that his father did gave his life to “make sure he was safe.”
The 31-year-old Marine Corps veteran was on the police force for nearly a year.
Authorities say Felix Anthony Calata intentionally struck and killed Romrell on Nov. 24 when Romrell and another officer responded to a burglary call at a business.
