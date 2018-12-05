WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) - A South Salt Lake police officer and former Marine who was killed on duty when a man driving a stolen SUV rammed into him was remembered at a public funeral as a humble public servant and loving husband and father.

The Deseret News reports that a family friend read aloud a letter David Romrell’s wife wrote him after his death during the memorial Wednesday. In it, Elizabeth Romrell says their 4-month-old son will know that his father did gave his life to “make sure he was safe.”

The 31-year-old Marine Corps veteran was on the police force for nearly a year.

Authorities say Felix Anthony Calata intentionally struck and killed Romrell on Nov. 24 when Romrell and another officer responded to a burglary call at a business.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.