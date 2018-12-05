SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The widow of a South Dakota State Penitentiary guard killed seven years ago by inmates during a failed escape is fighting in court to get her husband’s corrections uniform.

The Argus Leader reports that Circuit Court Judge Bradley Zell told Lynette Johnson on Wednesday that the uniform her husband, Ron Johnson, was wearing when he was killed belongs to the state’s Department of Corrections. Her late husband’s shoes and belt were turned over because he had purchased them. The items had been kept as evidence since 2011.

Zell says he was bound by state statute to release the uniform to its rightful owner, which was determined to be the corrections department.

Zell says Lynette Johnson can speak to the department’s secretary if she wants the uniform.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.