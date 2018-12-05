ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A suspect in a shooting in northeast Nevada this summer has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a bar owner with a gun in Elko over the weekend.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 23-year-old Peter Quesada of Elko was being held on $10,000 bail after his arrest on Saturday.

Police Lt. Palhegyi says Quesada returned to the bar with a gun an hour after he was denied service because the bartender determined he was intoxicated.

He says Quesada threatened the owner with the gun in the parking lot before another patron grabbed the weapon and threw it under a parked car.

The sheriff’s office says Quesada was accused of shooting a 20-year-old man in the leg in Elko in June. That case remains under investigation.

It’s not clear if Quesada has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

