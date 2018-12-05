EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the 16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old Edmonds girl was playing with a stolen gun.

The Daily Herald reports the Mountlake Terrace boy, who fled the scene but was later arrested, appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Bail was set at $100,000 in juvenile court.

His first-degree manslaughter charge is expected to go to adult Superior Court.

Gala Zuehlke was found shot Friday in her apartment home.

A female friend who initially told police she found Zuehlke dead but later admitted that she witnessed the boy open fire while they were in the home together.

The friend said the boy was playing with a silver revolver stolen from the mother of a friend, then aimed it at Zuehlke and pulled the trigger saying “nothing would happen.”

