BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A third suspect has been identified in the death of a man who was found shot to death on a Vermont road.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Pimental was found dead in Concord on Oct. 14, and his death was ruled a homicide. Pimental’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Krystal Whitcomb, and her father, 51-year-old Shawn Whitcomb, were then arrested on federal drug and gun charges following an investigation. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The Caledonian-Record reports 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hayes, of Lyndonville, was identified as the third suspect in unsealed court documents Tuesday, and he faces a felony gun charge. Hayes was arrested Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a number couldn’t be found for him.

