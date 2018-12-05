PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The wireless provider that billed Rhode Island College $156,000 for out-of-country data usage on a state-issued iPad says the bill is not fraudulent.

According to RIC, the iPad was issued to Associate Vice President Anna Cano Morales, who was authorized to use the device for work-related duties while she was out of the country over the summer. Cano Morales tells WPRI-TV she was vacationing in July when the data usage supposedly happened, and says she has “no idea” what happened.

Verizon spokesman David Weissmann said the company has no reason to believe fraud occurred, and says customers would usually receive alerts about data overages.

RIC spokeswoman Kristy dosReis says RIC did not receive any “timely notice” of unusually large data usage.





