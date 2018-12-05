SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A 43-year-old woman has been charged with driving drunk and in the wrong direction on a Missouri highway before causing a deadly crash.

Dolores Letourneau, of Sedalia, is jailed on $50,000 bond. She was charged Tuesday with a felony in the wreck that killed 76-year-old Myrtle Argie. No attorney is listed for Letourneau in online court records.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says she was driving north in the southbound lane of U.S. 65 on Monday afternoon when she collided with another vehicle, killing Argie, who was a passenger. Letourneau and the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that the arrest report indicated that Letourneau had a blood alcohol content of at least .18.

