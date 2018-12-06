RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting at a house in Pasco.

The Tri-City Herald reports two people were shot at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.

An update on second person’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Warren says the public is not in danger.

He says police may have identified a suspect, but weren’t releasing any more information.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com





