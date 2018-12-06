MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been wounded in an accidental shooting in Kansas.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Riley County police say the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The girl’s wound wasn’t life threatening.

Police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says no additional information will be released, including the girl’s name, because the case involves a juvenile.

Information from: The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury, http://www.themercury.com





