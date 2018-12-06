JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old who is a suspect in a Louisiana killing has been arrested in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that the teen was spotted Wednesday walking in a Joplin neighborhood and was arrested. He faces one count of second-degree murder in the Nov. 24 shooting death of 27-year-old Deshaun Cook at an apartment complex in Monroe, Louisiana.

Police there suspected the teen was in Joplin and asked for help finding him.

