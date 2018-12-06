PHOENIX (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to 15 counts of aggravated assault for shooting at passing cars on a Phoenix-area highway has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 38-year-old James David Walker also was sentenced Thursday on his guilty pleas to two counts of armed robbery.

Walker pleaded guilty two months ago to the May 2016 shootings at several passing cars on State Road 87, also known as the Beeline Highway.

Authorities say two drivers were wounded before Walker was arrested.

Phoenix police say they later found several guns, body armor, magazines, a hypodermic needle and a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance near the area.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.