ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An ex-convict accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Rochester girl earlier this week and taking her to New York City has been arrested on sexual abuse and other charges.

Robert Gonzalez was charged Thursday in Rochester City Court with criminal sex act, use of a child in a sex act, and sexual abuse. He’s being held in jail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Friday.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says it likely won’t know who his lawyer is until the arraignment.

Rochester police issued an Amber Alert for the 14-year-old girl late Monday night, saying Gonzalez had abducted her and was heading to New York. They were found the next day in Brooklyn.

The girl remains in New York, where she had been taken to a hospital for evaluation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.