PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A New York City man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting last month in western Massachusetts.

Lance Burke was held without bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday in the shooting Nov. 3 of 30-year-old David Green Jr. in Pittsfield.

Green was shot in the neck while sitting in a pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

The 40-year-old Burke, of the Bronx, was arrested on a warrant Nov. 20 in New York.

No motive has been disclosed.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that a judge impounded records in the case.

Burke’s attorney objected to the impoundment order amid concerns it would prevent him from sharing relevant information with Burke and his investigator.





