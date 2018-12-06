PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A New York City man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting last month in western Massachusetts.
Lance Burke was held without bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday in the shooting Nov. 3 of 30-year-old David Green Jr. in Pittsfield.
Green was shot in the neck while sitting in a pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a few days later.
The 40-year-old Burke, of the Bronx, was arrested on a warrant Nov. 20 in New York.
No motive has been disclosed.
The Berkshire Eagle reports that a judge impounded records in the case.
Burke’s attorney objected to the impoundment order amid concerns it would prevent him from sharing relevant information with Burke and his investigator.
