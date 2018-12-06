FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia inmate appears to have hanged himself in his cell.

State Military Affairs and Public Safety Department spokesman Lawrence Messina says 23-year-old Elijah Jarvey Marcum died last month at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County.

Messina says a medical examiner’s report is pending, but evidence so far shows Marcum hanged himself. Staff took him to the infirmary when he was found in need of medical attention, and he was pronounced dead roughly an hour later.

Marcum was sentenced to life in prison with mercy after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 stabbing of 77-year-old James “Red” Bundy. Bundy’s wife, Myrtle, was also stabbed, but survived.

Marcum was convicted for encouraging the knife attack. He would’ve been eligible for parole after serving 10 years.





