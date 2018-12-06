PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to serve up to 5 ½ years in prison for his role in a bank robbery where he lied and said he had a bomb strapped to his chest.

Leo Willwerth wrote a letter of remorse and presented it to the judge Wednesday in Peabody during sentencing.

The Salem News reports the judge says he appreciated Willwerth took the time to write the letter, and handed down a sentence of 3 ½ to 5 ½ years in state prison.

Willwerth pleaded guilty to the June 11 holdup in Peabody where he told the teller and branch manager he had a bomb.

After the robbery he ran to the Northshore Mall where he and a woman got a cab to Boston.

