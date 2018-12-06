YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a missing Yakima woman has been was found and her death is under investigation as a homicide.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the body of 30-year-old Jedidah Morena was found Nov. 28 in an area of the Yakama Reservation that’s closed to non-tribal members, according to Yakima County coroner Jack Hawkins.

Hawkins says an autopsy showed she had been shot, though he declined to say how many times or where she was shot. He also didn’t know if Moreno died where she was found.

Hey says she had been dead “for a little while.”

The Yakima Police Department sought the public’s help to find Moreno and said her family hadn’t heard from her since September.

Because her death is a homicide and she was found on reservation land, the FBI is leading the investigation along with the Yakama Nation Police Department.

