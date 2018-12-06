STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A man wanted in a Chicago homicide case has been arrested in central Wisconsin.

Federal marshals and Stevens Point police arrested the 22-year-old man Wednesday afternoon near the University of Wisconsin campus. Police say he tried to flee as they served a warrant, jumped out of a window and ran through a campus parking lot before he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Portage County Jail. Authorities did not identify the homicide for which the man is wanted.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.