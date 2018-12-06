CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has postponed hearing a sentence reduction appeal from Pamela Smart, who’s serving life in prison for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband.
WMUR-TV reports the council decided Wednesday to push back the request until after new council members are sworn in in January.
Smart is currently in a New York prison in connection with the 1990 murder of her husband, Gregg Smart, in Derry.
She worked at Winnacunnet High School and acknowledged seducing 16-year-old William Flynn.
Flynn testified that Smart told him she needed her husband killed because she would lose everything if they divorced.
Smart has denied playing a role in her husband’s death.
The attorney general is recommending Smart does not receive a sentence reduction.
