CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has postponed hearing a sentence reduction appeal from Pamela Smart, who’s serving life in prison for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband.

WMUR-TV reports the council decided Wednesday to push back the request until after new council members are sworn in in January.

Smart is currently in a New York prison in connection with the 1990 murder of her husband, Gregg Smart, in Derry.

She worked at Winnacunnet High School and acknowledged seducing 16-year-old William Flynn.

Flynn testified that Smart told him she needed her husband killed because she would lose everything if they divorced.

Smart has denied playing a role in her husband’s death.

The attorney general is recommending Smart does not receive a sentence reduction.





