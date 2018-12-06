TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A county in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula is buying the gun range at a former prison so sheriff’s deputies have a place to practice shooting.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Grand Traverse County commissioners this week approved buying the range at the former Pugsley Correctional Facility for $1 from the Michigan Land Bank Authority. The county says it’s already been using the gun range to train deputies.

Under plans for the gun range, it will remain only for use by law enforcement. Deputies are required to shoot to maintain their certification as officers.

The prison closed in 2016 as part of cost-cutting by the Michigan Department of Corrections. Plans call for redeveloping other parts of the Fife Lake Township site for industrial use.

