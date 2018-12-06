The Democratic candidate trailing in a North Carolina congressional race marked by an absentee voter fraud investigation has withdrawn his concession to the Republican.

Dan McCready made his announcement late Thursday in a video posted on social media. Unofficial results showed Republican Mark Harris leading McCready by 905 votes in the south-central 9th Congressional District. But state election officials have refused to certify the results while looking at potential absentee ballot irregularities in at least two counties.

McCready called the reports of potential wrongdoing “shameful criminal activity, bankrolled by my opponent” to take away the right of North Carolina resident to vote. Harris’ chief political strategist had hired a Bladen County man who has become the focus of many allegations.

The state elections board plans to hold a hearing later this month and could order a new election.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.