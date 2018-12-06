CNN’s New York studio was evacuated Thursday night in response to a bomb threat, according to one of its star anchormen.

“We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned,” Don Lemon wrote on Twitter at 10:52 p.m.

As the 11 p.m. hour began, the network was airing the “Anderson Cooper” episode taped earlier Thursday evening.

TV station WNBC reported, citing a police official, that the caller claimed there were five bombs in the Time Warner building but did not substantiate that threat.

“Several fire alarm bells rang inside CNN’s New York newsroom, signaling an evacuation shortly after 10:30 p.m.,” CNN itself reported.

The New York Police Department confirmed on Twitter that West 58th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues — the location of the Time Warner building where CNN’s New York offices are located — was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

