DENVER (AP) - Authorities have recaptured an inmate who escaped while she was being transferred to jail and then fled on a public bus.

The Denver Post reports 33-year-old Leigha Bowie was being moved from the Jefferson County jail to Denver on traffic-related arrest warrants Wednesday morning. When the vehicle stopped at a work-release facility in Lakewood, Bowie got out and ran.

Michael Taplin, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says Bowie was seen getting on a bus nearby. She was recaptured Thursday.

Bowie was booked into jail Oct. 22 on various charges, including second-degree assault and theft. She struck a plea deal and was sentenced Monday to two years of probation for menacing.

Several other female inmates were in the vehicle when Bowie escaped.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.