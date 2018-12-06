GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Police in Grand Island say a father has been arrested after his two toddlers were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Television station KSNB reports the children - ages 2 and 3 - were taken to the hospital on Wednesday, and staff there called police when the boys said their father had hit them.

Police say the 2-year-old had bruises and scratches to his face and chest and bite marks on one leg. He also had marks on his buttocks consistent with being hit by a belt.

Police say the 3-year-old had a hand print on his face and bruises on one leg.

Their 22-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

The children are in the custody of their mother, who does not face charges.

