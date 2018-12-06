LAS VEGAS (AP) - A once successful yet illegal Las Vegas gambler will remain behind bars.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a federal appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Walters‘ argument to overturn his prison sentence and $10 million fine resulting from his conviction last year on 10 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Walters, who won enough over four decades to buy seven homes and a $20 million jet, was sentenced in July 2017 to five years in prison for masterminding an insider-trading scheme with a former Dean Foods Co. chairman.

Prosecutors say Walters made more than $40 million illegally trading the Dean Foods stock.

Walters‘ attorneys made the case to have his conviction dismissed because a special agent of the FBI leaked confidential grand jury information to reporters.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled 3-0 in denying Walters‘ appeal.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.